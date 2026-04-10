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Kinoafisha Films Tuysqan Tuysqan, 2026 Screening times in

Tuysqan, 2026 Screening times in

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Aizhuldyz Cinema Kyzylordinskaya oblast, Shieliyskiy rayon, poselok Shieli, TTs «Bereke» 1, 3 etazh, ul. Abylayhan 2 ·
2D, KZ
19:40 from 1500 ₸
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
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Super Mario Galaxy
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