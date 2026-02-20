Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Abay bol Abay bol, 2026 Screening times in

Abay bol, 2026 Screening times in

Tickets
All about film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25 Thu 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Abay bol? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Aizhuldyz Cinema Kyzylordinskaya oblast, Shieliyskiy rayon, poselok Shieli, TTs «Bereke» 1, 3 etazh, ul. Abylayhan 2 ·
2D, KZ
20:00 from 1500 ₸ 23:45 from 1500 ₸
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more