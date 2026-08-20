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Bolgan oqiga 2
Showtimes for Bolgan oqiga 2 (2026) in Shchuchinsk today
Showtimes for Bolgan oqiga 2 (2026) in Shchuchinsk today
Bolgan oqiga 2
Comedy
2026 / Kazakhstan
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кокшетау
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
21:00
from 3300 ₸
23:00
from 3300 ₸
01:00
from 2900 ₸
2D, KZ
22:00
from 3300 ₸
00:00
from 2900 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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