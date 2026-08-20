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Kinoafisha Films Bolgan oqiga 2 Showtimes for Bolgan oqiga 2 (2026) in Shchuchinsk today

Showtimes for Bolgan oqiga 2 (2026) in Shchuchinsk today

Bolgan oqiga 2
Bolgan oqiga 2 Comedy 2026 / Kazakhstan
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кокшетау

Today 20 Tomorrow 21
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
21:00 from 3300 ₸ 23:00 from 3300 ₸ 01:00 from 2900 ₸
2D, KZ
22:00 from 3300 ₸ 00:00 from 2900 ₸
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