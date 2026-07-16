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Sansyz Bay
Showtimes for Sansyz Bay (2026) in Shchuchinsk today
Showtimes for Sansyz Bay (2026) in Shchuchinsk today
Sansyz Bay
Comedy
2026 / Russia
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кокшетау
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, KZ
22:40
from 2200 ₸
00:05
from 2200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
The Furious
2025, Hong Kong / USA / China, Action, Crime, Thriller
Sansyz Bay
2026, Russia, Comedy
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