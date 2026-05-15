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Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

Tickets
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Today 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Grand 3D g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
17:10 from 2500 ₸ 18:35 from 2500 ₸
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