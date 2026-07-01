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The Desert Child
Showtimes for The Desert Child (2026) in Shchuchinsk today
Showtimes for The Desert Child (2026) in Shchuchinsk today
The Desert Child
Family, Adventure
2026 / France / Belgium
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кокшетау
Tomorrow
5
Mon
6
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
10:40
from 2400 ₸
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