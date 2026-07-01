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Kinoafisha Films The Desert Child Showtimes for The Desert Child (2026) in Shchuchinsk today

Showtimes for The Desert Child (2026) in Shchuchinsk today

The Desert Child
The Desert Child Family, Adventure 2026 / France / Belgium
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All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кокшетау

Tomorrow 5 Mon 6
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
10:40 from 2400 ₸
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