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Kinoafisha Films Псих Псих, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

Псих, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

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Today 7
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Grand 3D g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
18:30 from 2500 ₸ 21:40 from 3000 ₸
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