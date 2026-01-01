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School of Magical Animals 4
Showtimes for School of Magical Animals 4 (2025) in Shchuchinsk today
Showtimes for School of Magical Animals 4 (2025) in Shchuchinsk today
School of Magical Animals 4
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2025 / Germany
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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