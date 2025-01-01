Menu
Kinoafisha
Shchuchinsk, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree