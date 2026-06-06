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Kinoafisha Films The Backrooms The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

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Today 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Grand 3D g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
21:00 from 3000 ₸
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