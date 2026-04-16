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Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кокшетау
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, RU
23:50
from 2000 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
22:50
from 2800 ₸
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