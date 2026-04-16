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Kinoafisha Films Lee Cronin's The Mummy Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кокшетау

Today 16 Tomorrow 17
Format
Group Screenings
Cinema Alem g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, RU
23:50 from 2000 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
22:50 from 2800 ₸
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