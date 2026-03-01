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Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
Domovyonok Kuzya 2, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кокшетау
Tomorrow
22
Mon
23
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, RU
13:25
from 1800 ₸
14:55
from 1800 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
13:00
from 2400 ₸
14:50
from 2800 ₸
15:50
from 2800 ₸
16:00
from 2800 ₸
17:00
from 2800 ₸
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