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Kinoafisha Films Domovyonok Kuzya 2 Domovyonok Kuzya 2, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

Domovyonok Kuzya 2, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кокшетау

Tomorrow 22 Mon 23
Format
Group Screenings
Cinema Alem g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, RU
13:25 from 1800 ₸ 14:55 from 1800 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
13:00 from 2400 ₸ 14:50 from 2800 ₸ 15:50 from 2800 ₸ 16:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸
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