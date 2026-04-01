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Kinoafisha Films Көлеңке Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev

Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
18:50 from 1100 ₸
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