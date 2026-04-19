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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Satbayev

Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Satbayev

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Today 19
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MovieStar g. Satpaev, ulitsa Abaya 19
2D, RU
19:50 21:40
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