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Kinoafisha Films Bayqa! Alayaq! Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in

Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in

Tickets
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Today 20
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, KZ
18:20 from 2000 ₸ 19:55 from 2000 ₸
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