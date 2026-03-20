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Erekshe
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, KZ
20:25
from 2000 ₸
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