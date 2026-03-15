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Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in
Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Мерке село, Жамбылская область
Today
15
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Astana Park 2
Zhambylskaya oblast, selo Merke, ulitsa Torgaeva, 1K, Torgovyy dom "MM Merke", 3 etazh
2D, RU
17:30
from 1500 ₸
22:10
from 1500 ₸
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