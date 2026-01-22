Menu
Kinoafisha
Korday, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Housemaid
The Housemaid, 2025 Screening times in
The Housemaid, 2025 Screening times in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
22
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Housemaid?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, RU
13:00
from 1800 ₸
21:30
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree