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Kinoafisha Films Korolyok moey lyubvi Korolyok moey lyubvi, 2026 Screening times in

Korolyok moey lyubvi, 2026 Screening times in

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, RU
19:10 from 2000 ₸
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