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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl

Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кокшетау

Today 6 Tomorrow 7
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
01:20 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
00:20 from 2800 ₸
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