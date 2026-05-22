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Homecam
Homecam, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
Homecam, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
20:20
from 2000 ₸
21:20
from 2000 ₸
23:35
from 2000 ₸
23:45
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
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Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
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The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Homecam
2025, South Korea, Horror
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
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