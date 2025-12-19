Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Eternity Eternity, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl

Eternity, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl

Tickets
All about film
Today 19 Tomorrow 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Eternity? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
12:15 from 1200 ₸ 16:25 from 2200 ₸ 21:40 from 1800 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Eternity
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Dust Bunny
Dust Bunny
2025, USA, Drama, Horror
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
A Writer's Odyssey 2
A Writer's Odyssey 2
2025, China, Action, Adventure, Drama
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more