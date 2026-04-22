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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl

Michael, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
20:50 from 2200 ₸
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