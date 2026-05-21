Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qamau Qamau, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

Qamau, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Today 21 Tomorrow 22 Sat 23 Sun 24 Mon 25 Tue 26 Wed 27
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qamau? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
14:55 from 3200 ₸ 19:20 from 3000 ₸ 22:25 from 3000 ₸
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
2D
17:00 from 1800 ₸ 22:20 from 2000 ₸
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Qamau
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
2026, South Korea, Adventure, Animation, Family
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Өч-2: Карындаш
Өч-2: Карындаш
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
2025, Norway / Belgium / Germany, Animation, Family
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more