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Kinoafisha Films Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3 Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

Tickets
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Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
14:00 from 2000 ₸ 17:35 from 2000 ₸
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