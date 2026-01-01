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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

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Tomorrow 1
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
12:00 from 2500 ₸ 14:15 from 2100 ₸ 16:20 from 2100 ₸ 18:25 from 2300 ₸ 20:30 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2900 ₸ 23:30 from 2300 ₸
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