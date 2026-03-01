Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bayqa! Alayaq! Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 20 Sat 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bayqa! Alayaq!? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
11:00 from 3500 ₸ 12:05 from 2200 ₸ 14:25 from 3200 ₸ 16:10 from 2600 ₸ 18:20 from 3000 ₸ 19:35 from 3000 ₸ 21:55 from 3000 ₸ 23:45 from 3900 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
15:50 from 1600 ₸ 19:20 from 2000 ₸ 21:00 from 2000 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy
Carevna-lyagushka 2
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Marsupilami
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
The Tutor
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Stitches
Stitches
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
2026, Finland, Drama, History
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more