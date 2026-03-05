Menu
Films
Mama
Mama, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
Mama, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Sat
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
23:30
from 3000 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
20:50
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Tyul'pany
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
K sebe nezhno
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
