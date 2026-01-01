Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
Reminders of Him, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Stitches
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
2026, Finland, Drama, History
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
The Ghost Game
2025, South Korea, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Tyul'pany
2026, Russia, Comedy
K sebe nezhno
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree