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Kinoafisha Films Moya sobaka - kosmonavt Moya sobaka - kosmonavt, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

Moya sobaka - kosmonavt, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
18:40 from 3000 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
11:00 from 1400 ₸ 12:40 from 1600 ₸ 19:50 from 2000 ₸
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