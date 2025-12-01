Menu
Films
Avatar 3
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
10:30
from 2200 ₸
12:10
from 2200 ₸
14:25
from 2600 ₸
15:55
from 2600 ₸
18:20
from 3000 ₸
19:40
from 3000 ₸
22:15
from 3000 ₸
23:25
from 3000 ₸
2D, RU
11:25
from 2800 ₸
17:05
from 3200 ₸
22:55
from 3400 ₸
3D
11:45
from 3700 ₸
15:30
from 3900 ₸
19:15
from 4100 ₸
23:00
from 4100 ₸
