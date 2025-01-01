Menu
Astana Park 2
Zhambylskaya oblast, selo Merke, ulitsa Torgaeva, 1K, Torgovyy dom "MM Merke", 3 etazh
900 meters
Cinema Park
g. Shu, ul. Kabanbay batyra, 22A
94 km
Oktyabr
g. Bishkek, peresechenie Chuyskogo prosp., 184 i b-ra. Molodoy Gvardii
114 km
Level Rooms
g. Bishkek, Ahunbaeva, 146a
114 km
Kinoteatr Broadway
g. Bishkek, pr. Chingiza Aytmatova, 3
114 km
Manas
g. Bishkek, peresechenie ul. Isy Ahunbaeva i prosp. Chyngyza Aytmatova
114 km
LOVE cinema
g. Bishkek, Park Lyubvi
115 km
Bishkekpark
g. Bishkek, peresechenie ul. Kievskaya i ul. Isanova, TRTs Bishkek Park, 4 etazh
115 km
Rossiya
g. Bishkek, Chuyskiy prosp., 213
115 km
Kyrgyz-Kinosu
g. Bishkek, ul. Ahunbaeva, 92 A
116 km
Ala-Too
g. Bishkek, b-r Erkindik, 53, peresechenie s prosp. Chuy
116 km
Vefa
g. Bishkek, peresechenie ul. Gorkogo i ul. Baytik Baatyra, TTs «VEFA», 3-y etazh
116 km
