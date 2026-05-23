Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qamau Qamau, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Qamau, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 23 Tomorrow 24 Mon 25 Tue 26 Wed 27
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qamau? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
18:30 from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
19:00 from 3500 ₸
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Babay
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
2025, Norway / Belgium / Germany, Animation, Family
Qamau
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Өч-2: Карындаш
Өч-2: Карындаш
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more