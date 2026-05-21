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Babay
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KK
13:50
from 2400 ₸
15:40
from 2800 ₸
17:30
from 2800 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
14:50
from 1000 ₸
20:00
from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
13:45
from 1600 ₸
18:20
from 1800 ₸
19:55
from 2200 ₸
21:30
from 2200 ₸
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