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Kinoafisha Films Men ushin omir sur Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 29 Tomorrow 30
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
00:00 from 3200 ₸
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