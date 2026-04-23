Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 23 Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
12:40 from 2400 ₸ 14:00 from 2400 ₸ 14:50 from 2800 ₸ 16:10 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:20 from 3200 ₸ 19:10 from 3200 ₸ 20:30 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 2800 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
14:25 from 1000 ₸ 17:35 from 1500 ₸ 21:50 from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
14:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3500 ₸ 20:00 from 3500 ₸ 22:00 from 2200 ₸
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Forbidden Fruits
Forbidden Fruits
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Adaptation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more