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Kinoafisha Films Өч-2: Карындаш Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
22:10 from 1800 ₸ 23:55 from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
22:05 from 3500 ₸ 23:55 from 3500 ₸
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