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Kinoafisha Films Colony Colony, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Colony, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 25 Fri 26
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
23:20 from 2800 ₸
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