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Colony
Colony, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Colony, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
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Tomorrow
25
Fri
26
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RU
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How do I book tickets for Colony?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
23:20
from 2800 ₸
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