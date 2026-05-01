Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Over Your Dead Body, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Tomorrow
14
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Over Your Dead Body?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
17:20
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
Псих
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree