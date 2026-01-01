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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 1 Thu 2
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:40 from 2400 ₸ 12:40 from 2400 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
17:00 from 1500 ₸
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