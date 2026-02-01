Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
GOAT
GOAT, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
GOAT, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Tomorrow
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for GOAT?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:00
from 2400 ₸
10:50
from 2400 ₸
11:50
from 2400 ₸
12:50
from 2400 ₸
13:50
from 2400 ₸
14:50
from 2800 ₸
15:50
from 2800 ₸
16:50
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree