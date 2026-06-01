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Kinoafisha Films Masters of the Universe Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 11
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
13:00 from 2400 ₸ 16:10 from 2800 ₸ 16:40 from 6000 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸ 18:40 from 3200 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸
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