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Kinoafisha Films Chernyy dvor v kino Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary

Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary

Tickets
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Today 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
21:00 from 3000 ₸ 23:30 from 3000 ₸
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