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Kinoafisha Films Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3 Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay

Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay

Tickets
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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
10:05 from 2000 ₸ 14:10 from 2000 ₸ 14:40 from 2100 ₸ 16:10 from 2100 ₸ 17:40 from 2500 ₸
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