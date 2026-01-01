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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay

Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay

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Tomorrow 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
12:20 from 2000 ₸ 16:10 from 2100 ₸ 18:10 from 2500 ₸ 20:10 from 2500 ₸ 22:10 from 2500 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
20:40 from 1250 ₸
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