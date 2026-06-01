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Kinoafisha Films Evolution Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay

Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 11 Fri 12 Sat 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
10:00 from 2000 ₸ 11:55 from 2000 ₸ 13:50 from 2000 ₸
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