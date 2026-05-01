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The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
10:00
from 2000 ₸
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