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Kinoafisha Films Bogatyri Bogatyri, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay

Bogatyri, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay

Tickets
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Tomorrow 28 Fri 29 Sat 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
11:55 from 2000 ₸ 17:35 from 2500 ₸
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