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Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Астана
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Sat
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
Format
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KK
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Arman Asia Park (Astana)
g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, KZ
23:20
from 2800 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
22:00
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
22:30
from 3800 ₸
23:50
from 12000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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