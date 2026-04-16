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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy

Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Астана

Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
Arman Asia Park (Astana) g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, KZ
23:20 from 2800 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
22:00 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
22:30 from 3800 ₸ 23:50 from 12000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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