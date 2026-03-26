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Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy
g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
21:00
from 3000 ₸
22:40
from 3000 ₸
2D, KZ
20:00
from 3000 ₸
21:40
from 3000 ₸
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